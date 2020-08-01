Sonya Deville Talks WWE Stars Adjusting To COVID-19, Calls Asuka The “Greatest To Ever Do It”

WWE star Sonya Deville spoke with the International Business Times to discuss how WWE stars have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, her thoughts on Asuka, and more. Highlights can be found below.

How strange COVID-19 has been for WWE stars who are use to traveling:

It’s obviously been kind of crazy for everybody, but it’s one of these things where the last five years of our lives have been on the road. And we haven’t had much downtime or normalcy of a Monday through Friday or anything like that. So it’s been nice in a sense to be in our own homes instead of hotels. We’re blessed to still be able to work and put on a show for people that are going through tough times, because what’s our escape right now? Television and social media. It’s cool to be a part of something that’s providing entertainment in a time like this.

Says she’s fortunate to live alone and not put anyone at risk:

Obviously it’s unsettling because there are so many unknowns about everything going on, but at the end of the day, I’m fortunate enough to live alone. I don’t live with anybody who’s high risk,” Sonya stated. “I don’t have kids. I don’t live with my mother or anything like that, so it’s more comfortable for someone like me I think to just push through and do what I need to do. But I understand everyone’s difference of opinions on a situation like this.

