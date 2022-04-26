WWE star Sonya Deville was the latest guest on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a number of different topics, which included Deville revealing that she will be representing WWE as their first openly gay female at the LA Pride Parade this year. The parade will take place on June 10th in West Hollywood. Highlights are below.

On representing WWE at the parade:

“Pride month is coming up and I am participating in the West Hollywood Pride Parade, which I’m super excited about. I’m representing WWE as the first openly gay female. We are going to have a float, or an exotic car of some sort, in the LA Pride Parade this year.”

On the significance of the parade:

“It’s camaraderie, visibility, being with WWE and representing WWE in a parade like this is showing so many people who grow up wanting to be wrestlers or just watch wrestling, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here and you’re represented and loved,’ not just be me, but by the entire company, we support you. It’s big messaging for the company and I’m glad to be there and pioneer it and talk about it and celebrate.”

