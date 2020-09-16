Phillip Thomas II is facing life in prison for the attempted kidnapping of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville last month.

Thomas entered a plea of not guilty this week, according to court documents revealed by WrestlingInc. Thomas was arrested last month at Deville’s home after he broke in and tried to abduct her. You can read full details on the kidnapping with information on the bizarre threats Thomas had been sending and more, by clicking here, here, here, and here.

We noted before how Thomas had been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor. The Armed Burglary of a Dwelling charge is a felony punishable by life in prison. Attempted Armed Kidnapping and Aggravated Stalking with a Weapon are second degree felonies, and each carries a maximum of 15 years in the state of Florida. The charge of Criminal Mischief for $200 or Less is a second degree misdemeanor.

Thomas is scheduled for a virtual disposition hearing on October 12 at 9am. That hearing will take place via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We noted before that Thomas also has a court date scheduled for November 12 in regards to Deville’s temporary protection injunction.

Thomas remains incarcerated at the Hillsborough County Jail in Florida. A judge denied his lawyer’s request for a $2 million bail in August as it was determined that he is still a threat to the safety of Deville and her family.

Stay tuned for updates.

