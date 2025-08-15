Some more information has come to light regarding the unexpected news that surfaced on Monday regarding Naomi not being medically cleared, and subsequently being pulled from her advertised WWE Women’s World Championship defense against IYO SKY on WWE Raw.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, women’s wrestling legend and fellow WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about the situation, referring to it as “crazy” but not in “a bad way.”

“Especially for the locker room, it’s one of those things that, well, somebody will know what’s going on,” she began when touching on the topic. “But in this situation, like, Naomi is a really close friend of mine, but I just feel like it’s a time right now where she needs space.”

Nattie continued, “So usually when something crazy is going on, I don’t think it’s crazy in a bad way, but I think that obviously, it’s private, it’s personal. I feel like she will talk about it when she’s ready to talk about it, but I know she would have loved to have wrestled IYO [SKY] on Monday.”

As noted, there have been rumors regarding Naomi being pregnant. Her status for her scheduled title defense against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31 is still unclear as well.

