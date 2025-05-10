AEW will celebrate a major milestone this summer, as the 300th episode of Dynamite is set for Wednesday, July 2 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The announcement was first teased during NJPW Resurgence on Friday night, when a promotional graphic for the event appeared on-screen. AEW officially confirmed the news the following day via social media.

“AEW Dynamite hits 300 episodes on Wednesday, July 2, and we’re celebrating with Dynamite 300 and AEW Collision at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA,” the company wrote. “Premium Seating Early Access begins 5/13. General tickets on sale 5/19. Sign up as an AEW Insider for 5/15 presale access.”

In addition to Dynamite, that night’s taping will include an episode of Collision.

The event takes place just 10 days before AEW’s All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington.