All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a special ‘first look’ event taking place during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London Weekend.

On Thursday, the promotion announced via social media that on Saturday, August 23, from 4-8pm, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘First Look’ will take place.

The special event 24 hours before the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view event at The O2 Arena in London, England will include photo-ops with AEW stars, the first chance to buy Forbidden Door merchandise and more.

“Tickets to the Forbidden Door First Look are available now,” the announcement read. “Join us for a limited, crowd-free, curated experience with early access to Forbidden Door merch!”

The announcement continued, “Ticket price includes AEW World Title belt photo with referee [plus a] photo op with an AEW Star! Ticketed entry only.”

Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London First Look on 8/23 are available now at AXS.com.

