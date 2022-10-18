A special afternoon edition of AEW Dark will air at 12pm ET today due to AEW Dynamite airing on a Tuesday this week.
Today’s AEW Dark will feature Eddie Kingston and Ortiz teaming up for the first time, plus new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends teaming up for six-man action.
These Dark matches were taped last Thursday from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Full spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for today’s Dark episode:
* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx
* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ari Daivri
* QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari and Jake O’Reilly
* The Dark Order vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson and Jordano
* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz and Jessie V
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
