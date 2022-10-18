A special afternoon edition of AEW Dark will air at 12pm ET today due to AEW Dynamite airing on a Tuesday this week.

Today’s AEW Dark will feature Eddie Kingston and Ortiz teaming up for the first time, plus new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends teaming up for six-man action.

These Dark matches were taped last Thursday from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Full spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for today’s Dark episode:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx

* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven

* Brandon Cutler vs. Ari Daivri

* QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari and Jake O’Reilly

* The Dark Order vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson and Jordano

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz and Jessie V

