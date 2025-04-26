WWE isn’t going to cut from the show a bunch of times tonight.

Not for the SmackDown After Mania annual special!

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE SmackDown from the sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, we have learned that the third and final hour of the three-hour blue brand prime time program will air commercial-free.

On tap for tonight’s show is the post-WrestleMania 41 appearances of John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, as well as a TLC match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships involving Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY, as well as Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.