The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis begins winding down on Monday night.

Heading into the “go-home” episode of WWE Raw for Saturday’s premium live event, the WWE Raw General Manager has surfaced on social media with his usual Sunday announcements for the coming week’s WWE on Netflix red brand program.

Adam Pearce took to X to release a video about the May 5, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix emanating from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Omaha, NE.

Added to the 5/3 episode of WWE Raw is Becky Lynch calling out Lyra Valkyria ahead of their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship showdown at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will go one-on-one against former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and the new trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will deliver a message to the WWE Universe.

In addition to Adam Pearce returning as Raw G.M. following last week’s show where SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis filled in for him, Monday’s show will also feature Rusev’s long-awaited WWE in-ring return, as he squares off against Otis of Alpha Academy, while Penta goes one-on-one against JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.