WWE may have dropped an early hint at what’s coming next for its annual video game franchise.

Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, the official WWE 2K26 social media account released a 90-second video featuring a wide range of WWE Superstars weighing in on who they believe deserves to grace the cover of the upcoming game.

Appearing in the clip were Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Carmelo Hayes, Nia Jax, Michin, The Miz, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, Tiffany Stratton, R-Truth, Sami Zayn, and Zelina Vega, with each Superstar tasked with naming their pick for the cover athlete.

The post was accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek caption that leaned into the unpredictability of the answers, reading: “Blue brand, bold calls. SmackDown predictions are giving chaos. Tune in to tonight’s episode of Smackdown, trust us, you won’t want to miss it!”

Naturally, many of the Superstars took the confident route and named themselves as the obvious choice.

Others, however, offered more thoughtful, and in some cases surprising, predictions.

Nia Jax and The Miz both said Dominik Mysterio should land the coveted spot, while Michin threw out AJ Lee as her pick. Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton each named Rhea Ripley, and Sami Zayn pointed to Cody Rhodes as his choice.

