Wrestling fans worldwide,

For the thirteenth consecutive year, we at WrestlingHeadlines.com are continuing our annual tradition of inducting a new class into the LOP/WH Hall of Fame.

You – the good readers of WrestlingHeadlines.com – put forward your nominations to determine the shortlists for this year’s LOP/WH Hall of Fame Class voting.

The nominations have now been counted up, and those with the most nominations have made the shortlists. Now it is time for YOU to vote – follow the link below to the official voting form and make your voice heard on who should make the final cut! Only votes in the form will be counted.

VOTING ENDS FRIDAY, April 4 at 11:59 PM EST!

Once the voting process closes, the results will be counted. Then, during Wrestlemania week, those with the most votes in each category will be officially inducted with a special “induction” column dedicated to each inductee. These columns will be written by Wrestling Headlines writers (past or present), and posted as part of our “LOP/WH Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a week-long celebration of wrestling’s past.

Thank you, and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.

On behalf of WrestlingHeadlines.com,

– Joe Cool and LWO4Life