The lineup for tonight’s TNA Wrestling special event in “The Great White North” continues to take shape.

Heading into the TNA Victory Road 2025 show this evening at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the company has announced the addition of a new segment.

Originally advertised to defend her TNA Knockouts Championship against Masha Slamovich on the show until Slamovich was pulled due to an ongoing investigation behind domestic abuse claims made against her, Ash By Elegance is being advertised to make a special announcement.

Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete results of the show.