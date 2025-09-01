WWE is headed to “The Windy City” later this week.

During the post-WWE Clash In Paris episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday, September 1, a couple of big-time appearances were officially announced for this coming Friday night’s blue brand show.

The Friday, September 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from Chicago, Illinois, airing live at 8/7c on the USA Network, and on Netflix for international viewers.

On the 9/1 Raw show, it was announced that John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour is coming to Chicago, Illinois, as the “Never Seen 17” time former world champion will make one of his final eight appearances in WWE this Friday on SmackDown.

Later during the show on Raw, it was announced that the hometown man himself, CM Punk, will be coming to SmackDown.

“The Best in the World” asked Adam Pearce where SmackDown was this week after being slapped repeatedly by Becky Lynch when attempting to call out Seth Rollins. When Pearce told him Chicago, Punk responded, “Tremendous” and walked off, leaving Pearce to question what that meant. As noted, WWE has been doing some subtle, and in other cases, not-so-subtle teases for a long-awaited return of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee.

Becky Lynch with a barrage of slaps to CM Punk. Punk in-response says, “You’re gonna regret putting your hands on me.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/30QYi5n47A — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 1, 2025