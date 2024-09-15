Have you ever wondered what Paul “Triple H” Levesque is doing before a big WWE show?

Well, wonder no longer.

The WWE Chief Content Officer shared special behind-the-scenes footage of him talking to Cody Rhodes, working on production elements and other pre-show preparations ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere episode on September 13 from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Check out the video footage via the media player embedded below.