Have you ever wondered what Paul “Triple H” Levesque is doing before a big WWE show?
Well, wonder no longer.
The WWE Chief Content Officer shared special behind-the-scenes footage of him talking to Cody Rhodes, working on production elements and other pre-show preparations ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere episode on September 13 from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
Check out the video footage via the media player embedded below.
Friday nights on @USANetwork are going to change the game. The road to #WWEBadBlood rolls on through Portland this Monday for #WWERaw . pic.twitter.com/kgl6buNrpY
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 14, 2024