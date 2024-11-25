This time last year, CM Punk turned the pro wrestling world on its’ head.

Ahead of this year’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event this Saturday, November 30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, WWE has decided to look back at how last year’s show went off the air.

From the perspective of behind the curtain.

Join Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes, William Regal and others as they welcome back CM Punk to the WWE Universe, just seconds before the WWE Universe witnessed the return of “The Best in the World” at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

As advertised, WWE kicked off WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Week with special, never-before-seen footage of CM Punk’s shocking return to WWE at last year’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 show in his hometown.

The footage shows Punk being brought to Gorilla position, where he said some quick hellos with his peers before walking through the curtain to shock the pro wrestling world and as Levesque notes in the video, “break the internet” in the process.

