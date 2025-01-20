“Cero Miedo!”

Penta El Zero Miedo arrived on the scene in WWE with a great deal of fanfare last Monday night.

The former AEW star and one-half of The Lucha Bros team with Rey Fenix made his long-awaited debut in WWE, defeating Chad Gable in a critically-acclaimed debut performance on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of his follow-up appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw in Dallas, Texas, WWE has decided to look back at the memorable debut of the masked fan-favorite.

On Monday afternoon, the company released a special video on their YouTube channel dubbed, “Penta arrives to WWE! Exclusive BTS footage of Penta’s debut,” which shows the moments leading up to, and coming out of, his debut on the 1/13 show.

The official description of the video, which runs just over three minutes in length and can be viewed in its’ entirety via the media player embedded below, reads as follows:

“Follow Penta on the night of his highly anticipated WWE debut, including his first visit to Gorilla, post-match interactions with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Rey Mysterio, and an emotional interview about his road to WWE.”

