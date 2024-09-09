WWE will be producing and selling special merchandise around the return of Bret Hart.

Ahead of tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Western Hockey League (WHL) franchise, The Calgary Hitmen, announced via social media that exclusive WWE shirts with Bret Hart and their team will be available for sale at the three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time program this evening at 8/7c at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“These exclusive WWE shirts might be the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be,” the announcement read. “Grab yours tonight at the ‘Dome as Monday Night Raw rolls into town!”

For a spoiler on what Bret Hart’s role on tonight’s show will be, click here. For an updated preview of what to expect, in terms of matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw “Season Premiere” in Calgary, click here.

