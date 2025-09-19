WWE has made some updates to the lineup for tonight’s WrestlePalooza “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the September 19 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, it has been announced that Brock Lesnar will return to give an exclusive interview ahead of his blockbuster match with John Cena at WrestlePalooza.

Also added to the lineup for the 9/19 blue brand show in Toledo this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix is Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The show will also feature an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship.

