This week’s edition of the popular Youtube series Being The Elite featured a surprise appearance from longtime comedian and actor, Sinbad. The 63-year old legend is best known for his work in the films Houseguest, First Kid, Jingle All The Way, Good Burger, as well as a slew of HBO specials and his very own program, The Sinbad show.

In the clip, TNT champion Brodie Lee is frustrated by the Dark Order’s tag team loss at the ALL OUT pay per view, but members John Silver and Alex Reynolds surprise him with a Cameo of Sinbad, who congratulates Lee on his title victory over Cody Rhodes and asks to become an honorary member of the Dark Order. Lee admits that he is in a much better mood after witnessing Sinbad do the Dark Order pose.

You can watch the full episode of BTE below.