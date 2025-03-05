The lineup for this Sunday night’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view continues to take shape.

Ahead of the “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX in Sacramento, CA. tonight for this Sunday’s PPV event in Los Angeles, CA., the company has announced a special celebrity guest for the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show.

Joining regular pre-show panelists and hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett will be actor and passionate pro wrestling fan, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser.

“Your official lineup for AEW Revolution Zero Hour,” RJ City wrote as the start of a caption on X to the official graphic advertising himself, Paquette and Hauser for Sunday’s “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Revolution 2025. “I love how the guy with the Golden Globe has the least professional headshot.”

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 9, 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, which goes down live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope (AEW Title)

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher (Steel Cage Match)

* Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW International Title)

* MJF vs. Hangman Page

* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanbe (TBS Title)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May (‘Hollywood Ending’ For AEW Women’s Title)

* Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (AEW Title No. 1 Contender)

* Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Outrunners (AEW Tag-Team Titles)

* “Big BOOM!” A.J., Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection

Zero Hour pre-show hosted by Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Walter Hauser

