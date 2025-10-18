An update has surfaced regarding a big late addition to the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for later this evening at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ahead of the October 18 pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling, the AEW President surfaced via social media to make a special announcement.

AEW boss-man Tony Khan took to X to give an update on the story we published earlier today here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, which noted that Mercedes Moné issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship at tonight’s AEW WrestleDream show.

In his post on social media, AEW President Tony Khan made it clear that it’s not just any old open challenge, but one that could very well see Moné break Ultimo Dragon’s ten title record and become “11 Belts Moné” tonight in. St. Louis.

“After last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné puts up the TBS Title versus any champion plus their belt,” he wrote. “10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously TONIGHT!”

For those who missed it, the following is the story we published earlier today at WrestlingHeadlines.com regarding Mercedes Moné’s successful CMLL Women’s World Championship defense at the CMLL event on October 17 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico:

Mercedes Moné continues to collect victories. And challengers. At Friday night's CMLL Viernes Espectacular (October 17), Moné successfully retained her CMLL Women's World Championship with a submission win over Persephone. The match headlined the show from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, and after a competitive bout, Moné sealed the victory with her trademark Bank Statement. Following the match, Moné took the microphone to make two bold declarations. First, she announced she will host a TBS Championship Open Challenge tomorrow at AEW WrestleDream, open exclusively to any current titleholder. She then invited anyone in the CMLL locker room to step up for a shot at her Women's World Title. The challenge was answered by Olympia, with Moné confirming that their championship bout will take place in the United States. Friday's win marked Moné's second successful defense of the CMLL Women's World Championship, having previously turned back La Catalina. Moné is also celebrating a major milestone, becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion in history at 509 days. For a complete preview for tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, click here.