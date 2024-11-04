– The November 4 episode of WWE Raw will be called by Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Obviously the two were in Riyadh for Crown Jewel, and Joe Tessitore was not, and thus the change for this coming week’s show.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso gave a speech to the live crowd after the WWE Raw taping for the November 4 episode in Saudi Arabia thanking them for their support. He said WWE loves Riyadh and are looking forward to returning.

– Jason Ayers timed out the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event and the WWE Raw taping this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

– The live crowd for Raw was down compared to the Crown Jewel show the day before.

