WWE is coming to “The Gateway to the West” on Saturday night.

And they are bringing a special commentary team with them.

During the WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 9, 2025 at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, it was announced that a special duo will be handling the commentary duties for Saturday night’s highly-anticipated premium live event.

Scheduled to call the action for the next WWE PLE, which emanates from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., on Saturday, May 10, 2025, are WWE Raw play-by-play announcer Michael Cole and WWE SmackDown color-commentator Wade Barrett.

No reason was given for the makeshift commentary duo from the red and blue brands being put together for the 5/10 PLE in St. Louis.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.