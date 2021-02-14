The AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament kicked off this past Wednesday on Dynamite as Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch.

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Haruo Murata will be doing Japanese commentary for the Japanese bracket of the tournament. The promotion announced the news today.

The promotion tweeted, “After the Mon, Feb 15th premiere of the AEW women’s eliminator tournament Japan bracket. The next day – Tue, Feb 16th at 9am EST we will have a special Japanese commentary version w/ @MTHaruo & AEW women’s world champion @shidahikaru calling the action!”