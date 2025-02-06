– Reports indicate that WWE and the NFL have teamed up on a special project to unveil a custom WWE Championship title featuring Super Bowl 59 branding this weekend in New Orleans, LA. The championship belt will showcase the official Super Bowl 59 logo, colors, and design elements inspired by the host city.

– During a keynote speech that took place on Monday, President of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming at WBD, Jason Sarlanis, announced that the Wipeout show has been cancelled. Sarlanis claimed that the show cost too much to produce and didn’t fit in with their new programming strategy.

– Deadline is reporting that Alexa Bliss has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, who also represents other WWE Superstars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. As noted, Hollywood took notice of Bliss’ return reaction at Royal Rumble over the weekend, and are reportedly considering her for Netflix-related projects.

– The latest installment of WWE Playlist on the official WWE YouTube channel looks at 30 minutes of “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu “being a badass.”

