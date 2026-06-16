The New York Knicks are NBA Champions, and if you ask Danhausen, the road to the title began the moment he decided to remove one of his infamous curses.

The WWE Superstar and fan-favorite personality released a new documentary chronicling his recent “curse” of sports commentator Stephen A. Smith (see video below), which he claims indirectly impacted the Knicks during their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Danhausen, the curse took effect immediately, as New York dropped two games and found itself trailing the series 2-1. However, after Game 3, Danhausen decided to lift the curse, setting the stage for one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent NBA history.

From that point forward, the Knicks caught fire.

New York went on to win 15 of its next 16 playoff games, suffering just a single loss along the way. As Danhausen was quick to point out, that lone defeat had nothing to do with him.

The Knicks ultimately capped off their remarkable run by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals to capture the championship, giving Danhausen even more ammunition to claim responsibility for the team’s success.

Whether fans believe in curses or not, Danhausen certainly isn’t backing down from the idea that the Knicks’ title run began the moment he decided to show mercy and remove his supernatural influence.

WWE is already pushing Danhausen-Knicks crossover with special merchandise, and Danhausen has been invited to the NBA Championship Victory Parade.