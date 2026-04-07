Valentino Khan is officially back in the WWE mix for WrestleMania weekend.

The popular DJ surfaced on social media on Tuesday, April 7, confirming that he will be handling DJ duties for both nights of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

In a lighthearted skit, Khan attempted to play peacemaker between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, leaning into their ongoing storyline issues. As expected, things didn’t exactly go smoothly.

“I’m back again DJing WWE Wrestlemania in Vegas,” Khan wrote via X. “Tried to get Dom & Rey Mysterio to hash it out. It didn’t go so well.”

Khan continued by promoting his full WrestleMania weekend schedule, confirming appearances beyond the two-night premium live event.

“Pull up for my sets April 18 & 19 at Allegiant Stadium + all weekend long at WWE World! (still working on the Rey & Dom situation).”

This marks Khan’s latest collaboration with WWE, as he previously worked WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam back in 2021, making this a notable return to the company’s biggest stage.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.