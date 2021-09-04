AEW has announced seven matchups for a special edition of their weekly Youtube series Dark, which will be airing later this evening ahead of tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago and will feature an appearance by CM Punk. Check it out below.

-Jade Cargill versus Blair Onyx

-Dean Alexander versus Frankie Kazarian

-Jurassic Express versus Chaos Project

-Dark Order versus Ren Jones/Zachariah

-Queen Aminata versus Penelope Ford

-Heather Reckless versus Julia Hart

-Miss Kate versus Hikaru Shida