“The Learning Tree” will have some lessons to teach next Wednesday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on July 12, Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith appeared in a backstage interview segment, where a special edition of ‘TV Time with The Learning Tree’ was announced for the July 17 episode of AEW Dynamite.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 7/17 show:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

* AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA

* TV Time with Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith