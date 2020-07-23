Special Edition of WWE NXT UK Announced for Today

Another special edition of WWE NXT UK will air on the WWE Network today – The Best of NXT UK.

This episode will feature Mark Andrews vs. current NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner, Jinny vs. Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis, and more. Niven, Andrews and Mastiff will also discuss the matches.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

See Andrews, Niven and Mastiff on The Best of NXT UK today The WWE Universe can catch another edition of The Best of NXT UK today, this time featuring Mark Andrews, Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff and others. The special episode includes memorable bouts such as Andrews battling Fabian Aichner, Niven taking on Jinny, and Mastiff going toe-to-toe with Eddie Dennis. Andrews, Niven and Mastiff will also discuss what those bouts meant to their careers. Tune in today for The Best of NXT UK, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.