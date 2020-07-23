Special Edition of WWE NXT UK Announced for Today

Another special edition of WWE NXT UK will air on the WWE Network today – The Best of NXT UK.
This episode will feature Mark Andrews vs. current NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner, Jinny vs. Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis, and more. Niven, Andrews and Mastiff will also discuss the matches.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:
