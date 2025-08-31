– Internally, WWE is touting a sellout of over 31,000 inside the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France today for WWE Clash In Paris. As seen during the show, whatever the number of fans in the building, they were among the loudest and most enthusiastic crowds in recent memory.

– One source is reporting that WWE is planning “something big” to close out the WWE Clash In Paris show this afternoon in France. The idea is to have somewhat of a major cliffhanger-style ending to keep fans hooked heading into the big WWE on ESPN debut special event, WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, head-to-head with the AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view the same night at the same time in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As noted, Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is rumored as the main event for WWE WrestlePalooza on 9/20, with Lesnar also being advertised for the September 12 and September 19 “go-home” episodes of WWE SmackDown.

– In addition to Rhea Ripley and CM Punk having incidents with fans in Paris this weekend, Sheamus was also mobbed by fans in a wild situation, with video of that also surfacing online (see below).

– Speaking of the Rhea Ripley fan incident in Paris this weekend, her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, took to X to respond to the incident. “Absolutely disgusting to raid someone’s personal space like this,” he wrote via X. “Wake the f**k up [and] respect peoples’ boundries!”

Absolutely disgusting to raid someone’s personal space like this! Wake the fuck up & respect peoples boundaries! https://t.co/L87GU6IIpv — GINGER RAMBO – Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) August 31, 2025

