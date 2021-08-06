AEW announced today that a special episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 10pm Eastern on their official YouTube channel.

As of this writing, there have been no matches announced for the show, but that will likely change in the coming hours. Dark usually airs every Tuesday night.

Next Friday, AEW Rampage premieres on TNT. The following week, August 20th, the second episode of the series will air and it’s rumored that CM Punk could make his promotional debut on this show that’s being held at the United Center in Chicago.