Becky Lynch is the best women’s wrestler of all-time.

And not only she says it. Other people say it, too. Bleacher Report says it. Sports Illustrated says it.

If that wasn’t enough, “The Man” is also seeing her star take off outside of the squared circle in Hollywood, as she prepares for the premiere of the role as a Starfleet officer she filmed for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Ahead of the premiere of the Star Trek spinoff original series on January 15, 2026 on Paramount+, a special first look image of “Big Time Becks” in-character as a Starfleet officer in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was released by Collider.com on Tuesday afternoon.

“Everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+,” Lynch wrote via X today to promote the aforementioned exclusive first look image. “You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I’m not one of WWE’s biggest stars, I’M THE BIGGEST!”

Back in May, the Women’s WarGames team captain for this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event at Petco Park in San Diego, California spoke with Collider.com for an interview and discussed being a big fan of Star Trek while growing up in Ireland.

I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background,” Lynch recalled. “I can’t say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies.”

Lynch continued, “And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that.”

Becky Lynch will be joined by The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane, as well as Nia Jax and Lash Legend, as they take on AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage from San Diego, CA.