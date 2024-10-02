What is CM Punk’s referee outfit going to look like for tonight’s WWE NXT on CW debut episode?

See for yourself.

Ahead of the premiere episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the hometown of “The Best in the World,” Chicago, Illinois, WWE has released a digital exclusive segment with CM Punk, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Shawn Michaels.

