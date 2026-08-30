Preparations are well underway at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In: London 2026.

With the pay-per-view taking place on Sunday, August 30, photos from inside the stadium have surfaced online showing the early stages of AEW’s setup for its biggest event of the year.

The entrance stage features a towering structure complete with custom lighting, while the ring is positioned underneath the large overhead roof structure that has also been utilized for AEW’s previous events at Wembley Stadium.

Crews are continuing to put the finishing touches on the venue ahead of Sunday’s show, which will mark AEW’s latest return to Wembley for All In.

You can check out some early stage setup photos via the Instagram post embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.

UPDATED: AEW has since released video footage showing the finished look, which you can check out via the clip below.