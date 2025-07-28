A special first look at the women’s sportswear collection as part of the new partnership between WWE and Erin Andrews has arrived.
On Monday, WWE SummerSlam 2025 Week kicked off with an announcement by WWE and Erin Andrews, which included a first look at the women’s sportswear collection included as part of the new business venture.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details on the new gear produced as part of the WWE and Erin Andrews partnership below.
WEAR by Erin Andrews and WWE announced a multi-year agreement to introduce a new women’s sportswear collection celebrating WWE Premium Live Events and Superstars.
At launch, ahead of next weekend’s SummerSlam, the collection will include a variety of WEAR’s fan-favorite jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, crop tops, and more, celebrating WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, as well as staple pieces that celebrate the iconic WWE brand and the summer’s biggest event, SummerSlam.
You can check out the collection here – with select items available exclusively on-site at SummerSlam.