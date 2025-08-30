It’s almost time for WWE Clash In Paris!

With less than 24 hours to go before WWE returns with their latest premium live event, a special first look at the production inside Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France has surfaced.

Featured below is a video that has leaked online showing the production crews working inside the Paris-based venue for the Sunday, August 31, 2025 premium live event, which streams during the day time at 1/12c via Peacock.

Advertised for the WWE Clash In Paris PLE on 8/31 are the following matches:

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

* Rusev vs. Sheamus (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)

* Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s I-C Title)

* Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits (Tag-Team Titles)

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/31 for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.