It’s almost time for WWE Clash In Paris!
With less than 24 hours to go before WWE returns with their latest premium live event, a special first look at the production inside Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France has surfaced.
Featured below is a video that has leaked online showing the production crews working inside the Paris-based venue for the Sunday, August 31, 2025 premium live event, which streams during the day time at 1/12c via Peacock.
Advertised for the WWE Clash In Paris PLE on 8/31 are the following matches:
* John Cena vs. Logan Paul
* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
* Rusev vs. Sheamus (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)
* Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s I-C Title)
* Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits (Tag-Team Titles)
* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/31 for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.
🇫🇷 Comme je vous l’avait dit, la WWE compte profiter de la modernité de la plus grande salle d’Europe pour proposer une scénographie impressionnante à #WWEClash⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/DoBe5oKpUB
https://t.co/v3KIyNovhL
— Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) August 30, 2025