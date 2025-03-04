The first look of the new season of Dark Side of the Ring has arrived.

On Monday, Vice Sports issued a press release and video teaser clip for season six of Dark Side of the Ring, which returns on Vice TV on March 25.

Check out the complete announcement and video below.

VICE SPORTS’ ACCLAIMED WRESTLING DOCUSERIES DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MARCH 25 ON VICE TV

New 10-Episode Season Features Deep Dives into Infamous Matches And Untold Stories of Controversial Icons

Highlights Include Hell in a Cell, Daffney, Muhammad Hassan, Big Van Vader and Exclusive Interviews with Billy Jack Haynes, and More

NEW YORK (Mar. 3, 2025) – VICE Sports’ top-rated docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returns for a sixth season on Tuesday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM ET) on VICE TV, with new episodes following weekly. The 10-episode season will continue to bring viewers an explosive look into professional wrestling’s unseen world, spotlighting the complex intersections of fantasy and reality in professional wrestling.

“Dark Side of the Ring has become a huge force in the wrestling community as one of the first and longest-running series that puts professional wrestling on a pedestal,” said VICE TV President, Pete Gaffney. “What makes this series so compelling is the human element of the storytelling, and VICE Sports is thrilled this new season has something for everyone, from die-hard fans to the wrestling-curious.”

The new season of Dark Side of the Ring kicks off with a look at 1998’s violent Hell in a Cell match, featuring an extensive new interview with Mick Foley. Foley gives his first-hand account of the physically-challenging, career-defining match versus archrival The Undertaker, with reflections from his family on the impact of wrestling on his physical and mental well-being. The season will also include a much-anticipated episode on the legacy of Daffney in the wake of her tragic death; an episode featuring a new interview with Billy Jack Haynes from prison, where he is awaiting trial for second-degree murder charges; the story of Muhammad Hassan and what happens when politics and wrestling collide; the controversial political career of Ludvig Borga following his retirement from wrestling; as well as new untold stories about wrestling icons including Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, “Superstar” Billy Graham, The Original Sheik, and “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert.

Companion podcast Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard will also return in March. Hosts Jack Encarnacao and JP Sarro, alongside Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Evan Husney, revisit unaired interviews from the Dark Side archives, providing listeners with an oral history of seminal moments in wrestling. The video version of the podcast will be available on YouTube, and audio-only episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast platforms.

Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. Executive Producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. Executive Producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

Since VICE TV launched Dark Side of the Ring in April 2019, the series has entertained wrestling fans and newcomers to the sport with the biggest stories from the last 40 years, giving viewers unprecedented access to wrestling insiders and revealing the brutal truths and often tragic consequences of lives in the squared circle. Following the success of Dark Side of the Ring, the Dark Side franchise has expanded to include Dark Side of Football, Dark Side of the 90s, Dark Side of the 2000s, Dark Side of Reality TV, and 2025’s Dark Side of the Cage.

