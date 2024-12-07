Tonight’s AEW Collision show is going to have a different visual look and feel than usual tonight.

Ahead of the special AEW Collision on TNT broadcast at 8/7c as part of GalaxyCon 2024, a special first look sneak peek of the setup has leaked online (see photo below).

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 7 episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c:

* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Komander vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

* NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

