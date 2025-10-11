The stage is set for WWE’s second of three shows “Down Under.”

Literally.

Ahead of today’s highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, a special first look inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia has surfaced online.

Featured below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page are photos from inside RAC Arena for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Check out the decked out sights inside RAC Arena in Perth as WWE prepares for today’s special morning time premium live event, which streams live via the new ESPN App for fans in North America, and on Netflix for international fans tuning in.

Advertised for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth today is a stacked premium live event card, which includes the annual Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championship matches.

In the former, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes squares off against The Vision leader and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins with the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship on-the-line.

For the latter, it will be WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton locking horns with WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, with the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at stake.

Non-championship action at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth today will see WWE legend John Cena square off against AJ Styles, as both pro wrestling stars wind down their respective historic careers, particularly the former, who has only a couple of appearances remaining on his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour.

Australia will be represented on the card as well.

“Auzzilla” Bronson Reed from The Vision squares off against “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight, while Adelaide’s favorite daughter, Rhea Ripley, on her 29th birthday, will join forces with IYO SKY to take on The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane in featured women’s tag-team action.

