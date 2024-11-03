A special first look sneak peek at the set up inside Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for today’s WWE Raw taping has surfaced.

the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, which is being taped on November 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As noted, the following lineup is scheduled for today’s taping:

* Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio promo

* Battle Royal to determine a new #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship

* The New Day vs. War Raiders

* Sami Zayn promo

* Dragon Lee & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

* 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus

