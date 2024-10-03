The WWE NXT on CW debut was an enormous success.

From a critical standpoint. From a business standpoint. Anyway you can measure it.

As seen during the show on October 1 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque helped WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels kick off a new era of WWE NXT.

Following the show, the WWE CCO shared a digital exclusive video that shows him running around behind-the-scenes during the NXT on CW debut show working with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom at the Gorilla position, and talking with talent as they passed through the curtain after their respective matches.

“It was a very special night in Chicago [on Tuesday night] for WWE NXT,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the aforementioned digital exclusive video. “I’m always inspired when I’m around. The talent, work ethic and desire to be the best was evident throughout the night.”

Levesque continued, “Shawn Michaels and crew put on an excellent show, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Watch the WWE NXT on CW behind-the-scenes footage featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque via the media player embedded below.