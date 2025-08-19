The lineup for WWE Clash In Paris continued to take shape on Monday night.

During the August 18 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the lineup for WWE Clash In Paris grew with the addition of a special stipulation match.

After Rusev and Sheamus got into another wild pull-apart brawl for yet another week in a row, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared and lost his mind, yelling that they will settle things once-and-for-all in a “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook” match at WWE Clash In Paris.

A “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match” in WWE is a no-disqualification, no-count out brawl where anything goes, with an Irish bar fight aesthetic. It’s essentially a chaotic, no-holds-barred contest, often featuring weapons and a raucous atmosphere. The term “Donnybrook” comes from a historical fair in Ireland known for its disorderly and fight-prone nature.

WWE Clash In Paris is scheduled to take place on August 31 in Paris, France.