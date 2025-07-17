WWE will be rolling into the “Brick City” on the first day of August to present their final show before “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to take place on August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

On Thursday, the official X account for the Prudential Center issued a statement announcing Grammy-nominated music star Jelly Roll for the 8/1 show in Newark.

“Four-time Grammy-nominated music star Jelly Roll has been added to WWE SmackDown at Prudential Center on Friday, August 1,” the announcement read. “Plus, don’t miss John Cena continue his ‘The Last time is Now’ tour!”

As noted, Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton to battle the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a featured tag-team match at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

