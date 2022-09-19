Veteran DJ/radio host DJ Whoo Kid has been announced as the special guest announcer for Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

There’s no word yet on what exactly Whoo Kid will be doing, or if he will do ring announcing or commentary, but a press release issued today indicates that he will be working the Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam shows, but that has not been confirmed by AEW as of now.

“I’m excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I’m looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family,” Whoo Kid said in a press release.

Whoo Kid and AEW World Tag Team Swerve Strickland indicated on social media that the DJ will do ring announcing for The Acclaimed’s title shot from Swerve In Our Glory.

Below are the updated line-ups for this week’s Grand Slam episodes, which will air from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* Golden Ticket Battle Royale for a future AEW World Title match

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante

* Sammy Guevara vs. Brody King

* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

