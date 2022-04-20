It looks like there will be a special guest at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping from the Petersen Events Center.

As seen in the screenshot below, CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories and posted a “Reserved for Special Guest” door sign from backstage.

There’s no word on who this special guest could be, or if it’s related to the AEW-NJPW Supershow, or the “huge announcement” from AEW President Tony Khan, if his announcement isn’t the Supershow.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show, along with Punk’s screenshot:

* The Dynamite debut of Hook vs. TBA

* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Wardlow vs. The Butcher

* Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match

* Tony Khan has a “huge announcement” to make

