– It was announced during WWE Raw this week that next week’s show in Pittsburgh, PA. will air at a special start time of 6pm EST. / 3pm PST. on Netflix.

– Adam Pearce made it official that Rhea Ripley will battle Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Street Fight at WWE Night Of Champions this weekend. The announcement was made during the June 23 episode of WWE Raw after Ripley was put through a table by Rodriguez, with help from Roxanne Perez. Also added to the premium live event in Saudi Arabia this weekend is Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross.

– Also during WWE Raw this week, it was announced that in two weeks on WWE SmackDown on July 11 in Nashville, TN., music star Jelly Roll will appear as a special guest.

– Ludwig Kaiser made a sneaky background cameo appearance during WWE Raw on Monday night in Columbus, OH. He appeared backstage looking down at Chad Gable after he was attacked by Penta.