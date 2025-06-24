– It was announced during WWE Raw this week that next week’s show in Pittsburgh, PA. will air at a special start time of 6pm EST. / 3pm PST. on Netflix.
– Adam Pearce made it official that Rhea Ripley will battle Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Street Fight at WWE Night Of Champions this weekend. The announcement was made during the June 23 episode of WWE Raw after Ripley was put through a table by Rodriguez, with help from Roxanne Perez. Also added to the premium live event in Saudi Arabia this weekend is Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross.
– Also during WWE Raw this week, it was announced that in two weeks on WWE SmackDown on July 11 in Nashville, TN., music star Jelly Roll will appear as a special guest.
BREAKING: Jelly Roll will be in the house for SmackDown live from NASHVILLE on Friday, July 11th!
Bridgestone Arena
🎟️ https://t.co/jgCX3QyqlQ pic.twitter.com/hN0GqUkxuA
– Ludwig Kaiser made a sneaky background cameo appearance during WWE Raw on Monday night in Columbus, OH. He appeared backstage looking down at Chad Gable after he was attacked by Penta.