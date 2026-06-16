Vic Joseph is teasing a surprise for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the June 16 edition of the weekly WWE developmental brand program, the longtime NXT play-by-play announcer took to social media to reveal that he will not be alone at the commentary desk.

While Joseph didn’t offer any clues regarding the identity of the mystery guest, he did invite fans to speculate ahead of the show.

“Special guest joining me tonight on WWE NXT,” he wrote. “Any guesses????”

The announcement immediately sparked discussion among fans online, with many throwing out names ranging from WWE legends and Hall of Famers to current main roster stars and NXT personalities.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially revealed who will be joining Joseph on commentary for tonight’s broadcast.

Fans will have to tune in to NXT to find out who the surprise guest is.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.