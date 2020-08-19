Special Guests Announced for The Bump, Dominik Mysterio Warns Seth Rollins

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE’s The Bump will air tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and WWE’s digital platforms.
The following guests have been announced – WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, Cameron Grimes, Dominik Mysterio, and Adam Cole. Stay tuned for updates from this week’s episode.
Below is a new promo from Dominik to hype tomorrow’s appearance, sending a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.
“Seth Rollins, after what you did to my dad at Extreme Rules and what you did to me on RAW, beating me senselessly, you and Murphy, with that kendo stick… at SummerSlam I can’t wait until I get my hands on you in a Street Fight, with my dad in my corner to make sure you and Murphy aren’t planning any funny games, and for more on this catch me tomorrow on The Bump at 10am ET,” Dominik said.
👀 @35_Dominik has a message for @WWERollins… and there's more where that came from, tomorrow on #WWETheBump. pic.twitter.com/SOw8HzKqWs
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 18, 2020
The always-fashionable @CGrimesWWE joins us, just days ahead of his very first #NXTTakeOver! 🎩 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/QMMHyMyLWh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 19, 2020
An opportunity for redemption awaits him at #SummerSlam… but tomorrow, @35_Dominik sounds off on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/zZdaikeRYm
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 19, 2020
