Real American Beer is popular.

Real popular.

10 Million-plus sold cans popular.

The company issued the following press release on Wednesday regarding a special Hulk Hogan autograph offer in celebration of the relaunch in 2026:

Real American Beer Reaches 10 Million Cans Sold; Unveils Strategic Relaunch and Shares Big 2026 Growth Plans

Real American Beer doubles down on high-impact marketing assets, invests in new brewing partnership, and an eye-catching visual identity designed to dominate the retail shelf; introducing brand taglines “200% AMERICAN” and “HITS DIFFERENT”

TAMPA, FL (February 4, 2026) — Real American Beer (RAB) today announced it’s reached the 10-million-can milestone since launch 18 months ago, and unveiled a strategic relaunch of the brand positioning and partnerships. To accelerate this momentum, RAB is doubling down on its winning assets: refreshed high-impact visual brand identity (VBI), a premiumized liquid profile, and a massive war chest of marketing assets designed to drive significant trial and pull-through. Its new taglines “200% American” and “HITS DIFFERENT” will be integrated across packaging, retail, events, partnerships, and digital.

The center of this relaunch is a new Visual Brand Identity (VBI) expected to roll out across the country during Q1/Q2. The more unified architecture enables the following:

Optimized for the Shelf: The new system is engineered to enhance visibility in high-traffic retail environments, ensuring the brand is prepared to stand out as distribution widens. ● Building Cultural Authority: The look reinforces RAB’s role at the heart of American moments, providing a more consistent, identifiable and ownable platform for the brand’s expanding presence in sports and live events.

New Product Category Expansion: Expect a major entry into a new product category, scheduled for announcement later in Q1.

Expanding Community and Fandom: New taglines “200% American” and “HITS DIFFERENT” signifies a clear point of view centered on taste, culture, and accessibility across modern beer occasions. It captures the idea that RAB delivers a different kind of energy and a different kind of experience.

As RAB enters 30 states and counting, RAB is focused on providing its distribution partners with a more effective toolkit for execution. RAB is deploying a comprehensive media and field strategy to ensure the brand unlocks new levels of growth in 2026. This investment focuses on:

Real American Freestyle (RAF) on FOX: Dominating the screen as the official beer of the world’s fastest-rising professional wrestling league. By leveraging the multi-million viewer reach of unscripted, Olympic-style family-friendly combat on national television, integrating directly into a high-octane media platform that drives massive consumer awareness. RAB has undeniably become the Beer of Wrestling.

Local Activations: Amongst other soon to be announced activations, RAB is already set to have a a massive presence at Rock The Country, the year’s most anticipated line-up across 8 states, bringing ‘liquid to lips’ to over 400,000 festival-goers across 8 states, representing one of the largest mass-sampling opportunities for RAB.

The “New Real Americans”: A new wave of brand partners will be announced, who each sign up to the Real American lifestyle.

“Our success to date is a direct result of our premier distributor partners who believed in our brand from day one,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “Having sold a significant amount of beer already, we’ve proven the demand. Now, we are taking bold steps and investing the capital needed to grow our footprint and deepen our relationships. We are delivering to our partners a marketing machine that drives velocity through national media, and powerhouse partnerships like Real American Freestyle on FOX and the Rock The Country music festival.”

Alongside the visual update, RAB has made meaningful operational upgrades to support scale. The company has transitioned to a new brewing partner focused on quality, consistency, and flavor, delivering an improved beer with 99 calories, 3.9g of carbs, and 4.2% ABV. The lineup includes 12oz packaged, along with 16oz packaged, and draft.

“We aren’t following the legacy beer playbook of simply buying ad spots; we are building an integrated media and lifestyle ecosystem,” said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder of Real American Beer and Co-Founder of Real American Freestyle. “Much like the world’s most successful lifestyle brands, we are leveraging platforms like Real American Freestyle on FOX to create a 24/7 connection with our audience. We are investing in the content, the athletes, and the experiences that drive the culture – ensuring that when the consumer reaches for a beer, it’s a RAB.”

Retailers and on premise partners are encouraged to contact their local Real American Beer distributor to pre order the new VBI and secure early placement ahead of the broader rollout.

To mark the final run of the original cans featuring Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer will also launch a limited Golden Ticket promotion tied to remaining inventory currently in the market. 50 Golden Tickets will be randomly placed inside select Real American Beer 12-packs nationwide. Fans who find a Golden Ticket will receive a Real American Beer 12-pack signed by Hulk Hogan and be entered for a chance to win cash prizes up to $5,000. Additional details are available here.

About Real American Beer

Real American Beer is full-flavor beer made for all the moments we still share. Brewed in the USA with more flavor, more energy, and more pride. Always 200% AMERICAN. Find RAB near you here and join in on Instagram, Facebook and X.